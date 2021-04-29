Advertisement

Notre Dame announces football ticket sales timeline

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame has outlined their football ticket sales schedule for the 2021 season.

From the University of Notre Dame:

In an effort to provide our fans the most up-to-date information surrounding the 2021 football season, the Notre Dame Athletics Department has outlined the ticket sales schedule for Fighting Irish fans.

Prior to any tickets going on sale (i.e. season tickets, alumni lottery, single game), the University will communicate the capacity for Notre Dame Stadium and other campus events surrounding a football weekend (i.e. parking, tailgating, traditions, etc).

● SEASON TICKET RENEWALS

For those who are currently season ticket members, your renewal information will be distributed via email the week of May 24 (season ticket members who rolled over their 2020 payments will have the amount credited toward their 2021 ticket costs)

● NEW SEASON TICKET MEMBERS

Notre Dame is currently accepting deposits for new season ticket members. For more information on becoming a season ticket member, visit UND.com/FootballTickets.

● FOOTBALL TICKET LOTTERY

Eligible Lottery participants will have the opportunity to purchase tickets in early July.

● SINGLE GAME TICKETS

Single game tickets will go on sale in mid-August.

