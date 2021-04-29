Advertisement

Medical Moment: Heart health in a tube

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Can a toothpaste lower your risk for a heart attack and stroke?

Nearly 50 percent of adults 30 and older have some form of gum disease.

For people over 65, that number jumps to more than 70 percent.

Several studies have shown dental problems can lead to heart problems later.

But now, as Martie Salt reports, a first-of-its-kind toothpaste is helping patients reduce their heart attack and stroke risk.

To date, there’s no proof that treating gum disease will prevent cardiovascular disease or its complications.

But the connection is compelling enough that dentists, and many doctors, say it’s yet another reason to be vigilant about preventing gum disease in the first place.

