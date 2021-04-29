Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has enjoyed the draft process

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was a threat to be reckoned with this season for the Fighting Irish so what will he be trading his Blue and Gold uniform for?

JOK is expected to be a first-round draft pick tonight.

Why wouldn’t he be? Wu was picking up accolades left and right last season and was a unanimous All-American and the Butkus Award winner.

He has spent the past couple of months in Texas to prepare for the Draft working on the minor details to separate himself from other competitors.

So ahead of the potentially the biggest night of his career so far, JOK is reflecting on the process.

“The process is just full of wonders, full of things, new things that you just got to adjust to,” Owusu-Koramoah said. “The adjustment has been great. I’ve grown mentally, I’ve grown physically, even spiritually, as I was speaking of, more time to speak with kids, speak within the community, signing things. It’s been a great process.”

Brian Kelly is excited for his former star.

“They’re going to love him because he’s a tool that you can use in many different situations in the NFL,” Kelly said.

The NFL Draft gets underway tonight at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.

