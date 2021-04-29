INDOT encouraging work zone safety, National Work Zone Awareness Week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It is National Work Zone Awareness Week, and INDOT Northwest is reminding everyone to be careful when driving through work zones as construction season begins.

With a record number of construction projects this year, INDOT says slowing down and paying attention in work zones is going to be more important than ever.

At a press conference Thursday, 26 traffic cones were on display to represent the construction workers killed in Indiana work zones just last year.

While this week is dedicated to work zone awareness, those with INDOT say careful driving in work zones should be a year-long commitment.

“We are passionate about this to protect our people and to protect the people building our roads and maintaining our roads, but we’re also passionate about it because we want the general public to be safe. We want everyone to get home safe, to get to work, to get to school,” INDOT Communications Director Adam Parkhouse said.

INDOT has several online resources to help you stay up to date on current work zones, like their website and Facebook page.

