Gov. Whitmer receives second dose of Covid vaccine

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WNDU) - Today, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer received her second dose of the Covid vaccine.

She got her shot in Grand Rapids, and it’s all but fitting that she received her shot from the state’s chief medical executive doctor, or as Whitmer likes to call her, “Doctor J.”

The two have worked alongside each other since the onset of the pandemic to keep Michiganders safe.

