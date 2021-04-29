Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer receives second dose of Covid vaccine

Today, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer received her second dose of the Covid vaccine.
Today, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer received her second dose of the Covid vaccine.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WNDU) - Today, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer received her second dose of the Covid vaccine.

She got her shot in Grand Rapids, and it’s all but fitting that she received her shot from the state’s chief medical executive doctor, or as Whitmer likes to call her, “Doctor J.”

The two have worked alongside each other since the onset of the pandemic to keep Michiganders safe.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Olivia Carrillo, 26, found shot to death inside a South Bend home in 600 block of Illinois...
Loved ones in disbelief after South Bend mother killed in shooting
Suspects in Fort Wayne homicide dismembered victim before leading police on chase
Matthew J. Cramer II was the suspect arrested in Lakeville.
Fort Wayne murder suspect arrested in Lakeville
They say a man’s home is his castle, well, some of the ‘castles’ in South Bend’s Crest Manor...
Subdivision calling for city’s help with puddle problem
Travis Henson
Suspect arrested after bomb threat made in Warsaw

Latest News

The 'Vacc to Normal' plan is divided into four steps based on vaccination milestones in...
Gov. Whitmer announces ‘Vacc to Normal’ plan
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced a plan to tie the lifting of coronavirus...
Michigan governor ties eased restrictions to vaccine rate
HealthLinc hosted a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Century Center.
HealthLinc hosts COVID vaccine clinic in South Bend
Generic Vaccine Pic
Vaccine Tracker: Elkhart County updates and hearing from Rep. Walorski