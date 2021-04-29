Gov. Whitmer announces ‘Vacc to Normal’ plan

Mich. (WNDU) - Governor Whitmer is unveiling the “Vacc to Normal” plan.

It’s divided into four steps based on vaccination milestones in Michigan, with each one loosening public health requirements.

Here’s how it works.

When 55 percent of residents are vaccinated, in-person work for all businesses can resume.

When 60 percent of residents are vaccinated, indoor capacity at sports stadiums is increased to 25 percent. The same goes for conference centers and funeral homes.

And the curfew on restaurants and bars is lifted.

At 65 percent, all indoor limits will be lifted, and limits on residential social gatherings will be relaxed.

And at the final goal of 70 percent fully vaccinated, all gathering and masks orders can be lifted.

Whitmer is encouraging everyone to get the vaccine as soon as possible.

“The vaccine is safe. It’ll protect you, your family from other people getting covid. It’s gone through rigorous testing and over a hundred and forty million Americans have taken it. The Covid vaccine, like others before it for polio and smallpox, is trusted by doctors. Vaccines are our best chance of putting this pandemic behind us and returning to normal. They represent hope and healing,” she says.

Right now, more than 48 percent of residents are vaccinated.

Whitmer says the state will likely reach 55 percent vaccinated by the end of next week.

