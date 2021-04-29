First Alert Forecast: Scattered Showers End Late Thursday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

THURSDAY: Cloud cover with scattered showers to start off the day. Showers stick with us into the afternoon breaking up and eventually ending from West to East in the early afternoon. Highs will only reach into the upper 50s during the afternoon. Some sunshine is possible late in the day. High of 57.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and breezy overnight with clouds clearing. Temperatures dropping into the lower 40s. Low of 41.

FIRDAY: Lots of sunshine after a few clouds during the morning. The day starts chilly and ends on the cooler side, only a high in the middle 50s. We have very breezy conditions likely, winds gusting to 30 miles per hour possible. High of 55.

SATURDAY: More sunshine and a shift in winds will begin to warm us back up through the weekend! We have a high back into the lower 70s possible with just a few high clouds likely. High of 74.

LONG RANGE: The surge of warmth will continue Sunday with highs reaching near the 80-degree mark. No chance of tan until late in the evening when some clouds increase, and shower chance will increase as well. Rain moves back into Michiana by Monday and lingers into Tuesday. This system will cool temperatures back into the lower to middle 60s by the middle of next week.

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, April 28th, 2021

Wednesday’s High: 73

Wednesday’s Low: 46

Precipitation: 0.35″

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.