Elkhart’s revamped Ullery Park unveiled

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Happening today: A ribbon cutting unveiling Elkhart’s revamped Ullery Park.

In the last year, the park has undergone some major upgrades.

Today, the City of Elkhart showed off some of those upgrades to students throughout the community.

Mayor Rod Roberson, who grew up playing at Ullery Park, says he is excited to welcome kids back to a place he loved as a kid.

“There was a time in which when I was in elementary school that I rode my bicycle everyday over to this park in order to play basketball. I’m awfully excited that we can rebirth it so it can become a bigger and better part of the community like it was when I was a kid,” he says.

Along with Ullery Park, Roosevelt Park has also seen some recent upgrades, which is why the city of Elkhart will be holding a ribbon cutting next Thursday to unveil the upgrades to that park as well.

