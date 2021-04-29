City of South Bend relaunches efforts against lead contamination, provides resources

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Community leaders in South Bend are addressing the issue of lead contamination in the community as well as providing resources to help households in need.

The city is looking to relaunch its efforts in remediating homes that have lead-based paint in them which can be especially dangerous to the health of young children.

The city has grants available for eligible households to receive free lead-safe repairs and urges any household in the city painted prior to 1978 with young children to take advantage of these resources.

“To families with young children and to landlords who rent to young families, let us help you to get the lead out of your houses once and for all so that we can raise our children in safe, lead-free homes so that they may have every opportunity to reach the potential that God has given them,” Common Council Member At-Large Rachel Tomas Morgan said.

“The NNN has been involved in lead remediation efforts for decades, but in late 2017, we found out that our neighborhood had very high percentages of children who received testing that tested high for lead in their blood. So this is a serious problem for those of us with homes in the NNN, and it’s a serious problem for almost all of the neighborhoods of South Bend,” Near Northwest Neighborhood Director Kathy Schuth said.

For more about making sure your home is lead-safe, visit the city’s Lead Protection Program webpage.

