Advertisement

City of South Bend relaunches efforts against lead contamination, provides resources

By Carly Miller
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Community leaders in South Bend are addressing the issue of lead contamination in the community as well as providing resources to help households in need.

The city is looking to relaunch its efforts in remediating homes that have lead-based paint in them which can be especially dangerous to the health of young children.

The city has grants available for eligible households to receive free lead-safe repairs and urges any household in the city painted prior to 1978 with young children to take advantage of these resources.

“To families with young children and to landlords who rent to young families, let us help you to get the lead out of your houses once and for all so that we can raise our children in safe, lead-free homes so that they may have every opportunity to reach the potential that God has given them,” Common Council Member At-Large Rachel Tomas Morgan said.

“The NNN has been involved in lead remediation efforts for decades, but in late 2017, we found out that our neighborhood had very high percentages of children who received testing that tested high for lead in their blood. So this is a serious problem for those of us with homes in the NNN, and it’s a serious problem for almost all of the neighborhoods of South Bend,” Near Northwest Neighborhood Director Kathy Schuth said.

For more about making sure your home is lead-safe, visit the city’s Lead Protection Program webpage.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Olivia Carrillo, 26, found shot to death inside a South Bend home in 600 block of Illinois...
Loved ones in disbelief after South Bend mother killed in shooting
Suspects in Fort Wayne homicide dismembered victim before leading police on chase
Matthew J. Cramer II was the suspect arrested in Lakeville.
Fort Wayne murder suspect arrested in Lakeville
Travis Henson
Suspect arrested after bomb threat made in Warsaw
They say a man’s home is his castle, well, some of the ‘castles’ in South Bend’s Crest Manor...
Subdivision calling for city’s help with puddle problem

Latest News

Whirlpool’s pledge to racial equality and fairness has spawned plans to construct an apartment...
Whirlpool proposes apartment development in Benton Harbor
Can a toothpaste lower your risk for a heart attack and stroke?
Medical Moment: Heart health in a tube
Questions surround Mary Feeser Elementary School in Elkhart after the principal and vice...
Elkhart school principal and vice principal on administrative leave
It is National Work Zone Awareness Week, and INDOT Northwest is reminding everyone to be...
INDOT encouraging work zone safety, National Work Zone Awareness Week
Beacon Health hosting nursing career expo Friday