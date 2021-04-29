Brian Kelly wants competitive quarterback play in Blue-Gold game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU0 - As former Golden Domers begin their next chapter, it’s time to see what this current Notre Dame Football team has been working on to fill those gaps.

Fans will get a chance to see for themselves during Saturday’s Blue-Gold game.

Head Coach Brian Kelly says it will be a traditional spring game and he’s interested to see what the quarterbacks bring to the table.

“If we’re not able to pass pro at the level I think we’re capable of — I don’t think I’m going to put the rosters the way I have,” Kelly said. “I think the guys that are going to be out there are going to be able to protect and put our quarterbacks in a position where they can be competitive and make some plays. Ultimately, I’m going to make sure that occurs one way or another.”

Now only students, staff and student-athletes family members will be in the stands on Saturday.

The game will be streamed on Peacock.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.