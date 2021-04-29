Braves hit 5 homers, pound Hendricks, Cubs 10-0

ATLANTA (AP) - Marcell Ozuna homered in a four-run first inning, Huascar Ynoa pitched 5 1/3 strong innings and the Atlanta Braves went deep five times to beat the Chicago Cubs 10-0 for their third straight victory.

Ynoa added his first career homer in the fourth as Atlanta shut out the Cubs for the second straight night.

Chicago has lost five in a row.

Freddie Freeman went 4 for 5 and hit his seventh homer in the sixth.

The first three Atlanta homers came off Kyle Hendricks, who gave up seven runs and 11 hits in 3 2/3 innings.

4/28/2021 10:30:12 PM (GMT -4:00)