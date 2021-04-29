Beacon Health hosting nursing career expo Friday

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Tomorrow, Beacon Health System is hosting its annual nursing career expo.

It’s taking place at the Beacon Central Office in Granger from 1-4 p.m.

Social distancing measures will be in place, and PPE will be required and provided upon entry.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about current and future job openings at Beacon, along with pay and benefits.

If you attend, a light pre-packaged lunch and beverages will be available.

