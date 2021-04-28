Wednesday’s Child: Jordan loves sports

Mich. (WNDU) - High school athletes can usually count on their parents cheering them on in the stands, but that’s not always the case for foster teenagers. Kids like 17-year-old Jordan are in foster care and in need of adoption. Jordan’s story was provided to WNDU from Grant Me Hope, a non-profit agency that helps connect foster youth with adoptive homes.

Jordan is a natural athlete with a wide range of talent.

“I’m athletic. I love to be at sports,” said Jordan. “My favorite sport right now is football. The positions for football would be corner and wide receiver I like the most. I play basketball just for fun, I’ve played soccer on a team. I want to do baseball.”

He has his favorite subjects in school: math and science.

“I like math because it comes easy to me and I learn quickly with it,” said Jordan. “Science because it’s hands-on and I learn the best hands-on.”

Jordan has been in foster care for the past six years. He would like to connect with a family that he can trust.

“Stuff that makes me happy would-be spending time with people that I care about,” said Jordan. “Being around people that I know trust me and that I can trust them, and just having somebody there for me.”

Jordan’s faith in God is important to him and he likes to attend church and youth group events. He sees himself serving others and his community someday in law enforcement.

“What I want to be when I grow up is a police officer because I can help people in the ways that I like helping people,” said Jordan. “I can protect people, basically be there for somebody.”

