UPDATE: Injuries no longer life-threatening for 5-year-old shooting victim
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - We have an update on a five-year-old boy who was shot in the chest Tuesday in Elkhart.
Police now say his injuries are not life-threatening.
Police responded to the 1300 block of Wildflower Street just after 11 a.m. on a call for an accidental discharge.
The boy was taken to a local hospital but was later flown to Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis for further treatment.
Police say the five-year-old was shot when other children in the home found a gun and it went off while they were handling it.
