Two arrested after police chase in Berrien County

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Two people are arrested after leading police on a chase in Berrien County.

Police saw a Dodge Ram pick-up truck in the area of Pucker Street and Pokagon Road in Berrien Township just before 3 this morning.

It matched the description of a vehicle that previously fled from officers in Bridgman and Niles.

Police attempted to stop the truck, but they were led on chase throughout the county.

Just over an hour later, the truck stopped in a field off Minich Road in Weesaw Township and the two occupants ran away.

Police eventually apprehended the suspects, who police say are a 22-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl.

