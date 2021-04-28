Advertisement

Tigers overcome season-high 5 errors, beat White Sox 5-2

Owners of the worst record in the majors, the Tigers matched their highest error total since they committed five against the White Sox in Chicago on Aug. 31, 2014.
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Miguel Cabrera and Niko Goodrum homered, José Ureña threw seven innings for his first win in two years, and the Detroit Tigers overcame a season-high five errors to beat the Chicago White Sox 5-2. Owners of the worst record in the majors, the Tigers matched their highest error total since they committed five against the White Sox in Chicago on Aug. 31, 2014. Third baseman Jeimer Candelario allowed a run to score in the first when he missed a throw and helped bring home another in the third with a throwing error as Chicago grabbed a 2-1 lead. But despite the struggles on defense, Detroit came away with the win after losing 10 of 11.

