Subdivision calling for city’s help with puddle problem

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - They say a man’s home is his castle, well, some of the ‘castles’ in South Bend’s Crest Manor subdivision come with a moat.

The drips never dry, the puddle never peters out.

Water keeps rising up from the ground—creating a curbside version of a creek along Danberry Drive near its intersection with Hawkins Court.

The water continuously runs about 15 feet downhill to the nearest storm sewer grate.

“It’s a mess. I mean, you can see the water’s actually running yet. It’s been that way for three years. It doesn’t even freeze over in the wintertime. It just keeps running,” said resident Rich Mink.

“The only advantage for me is watching the birds take their baths. They love the water,” added Crest Manor’s Norma Jean Neff.

But last year, a hole formed in the road that was big enough to swallow a bike, according to resident Alexandria Voreis: “A little girl was riding with her grandfather, and uh, on bikes, they came by and she fell, her whole bike went in. I have pictures of that. She’s okay thank God.”

Voreis says the city responded by digging a hole of its own: “They dug a hole which was about six feet, and never did anything with it. Filled it with dirt and covered it with concrete.”

Voreis says the water has been tested three times. Enough times to show it is not the drinking quality kind that would come from a leaking city pipe.

However, there is a retention pond nearby. “The problem is the pond behind us the retention basin, it fills up with water and it comes up here,” said Rich Mink.

Now the damp section of Danberry Drive is on the city’s list of repaving projects. “That’s definitely got to be fixed first before you pave over it again, They poured concrete on top of water and that didn’t cure it, now you’re going to black top over it? Not the way to go,” Mink suggested.

South Bend Public Works Director Eric Horvath tells 16 News Now that the city can and is working to lower the water level in the retention basin, although that alone will not solve the problem.

Horvath is confident the city will move ahead with the paving project on Danberry figuring the groundwater level will drop in the summer months.

