St. Joseph, Michigan, approves summer events

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - Events like Chalk the Block and the Tri-State Regatta will return to St. Joseph, Michigan, this summer as the city continues to navigate the pandemic.

According to our reporting partners at the Herald-Palladium, the events were approved this week by the St. Joe City Commission, which previously gave a thumbs up to the return of other events that were canceled last year.

Other events approved for the summer include the Race for the YMCA and the Berrien County Relay for Life luminary walk.

