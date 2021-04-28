Advertisement

St. Joseph, Michigan, approves summer events

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - Events like Chalk the Block and the Tri-State Regatta will return to St. Joseph, Michigan, this summer as the city continues to navigate the pandemic.

According to our reporting partners at the Herald-Palladium, the events were approved this week by the St. Joe City Commission, which previously gave a thumbs up to the return of other events that were canceled last year.

Other events approved for the summer include the Race for the YMCA and the Berrien County Relay for Life luminary walk.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro Homicide investigation
Woman killed, man injured in South Bend shooting
The five-year-old has been rushed to the hospital for treatment. Police say he has...
Police investigating shooting of 5-year-old in Elkhart
Matthew J. Cramer II
UPDATE: Police arrest suspect in Fort Wayne Homicide investigation
Suspects in Fort Wayne homicide dismembered victim before leading police on chase
Michigan City man found guilty in double drug overdose trial.
Michigan City man found guilty in double fatal overdose deaths

Latest News

The owner of a pizzeria in Holland, Michigan is fighting to reopen her restaurant after being...
Michigan restaurant owner fights to reopen
HealthLinc hosted a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Century Center.
HealthLinc hosts COVID vaccine clinic in South Bend
The five-year-old has been rushed to the hospital for treatment. Police say he has life...
UPDATE: Injuries no longer life-threatening for 5-year-old shooting victim
(WWNY)
SCAM ALERT: Callers pretending to be police, faking arrest warrant for money