SCAM ALERT: Callers pretending to be police, faking arrest warrant for money
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - We have information on a scam out of St. Joseph County, Michigan.
Police say scammers have created a fake name and number which makes it appear they are calling from a local police department.
The scammer may say there is a warrant out for your arrest, but that you can pay a fine in order to avoid criminal charges.
Police want to remind you that they will not call you and ask for payment over the phone, or tell you there is a warrant for your arrest.
They also want to remind you to never give out any personal information over the phone.
