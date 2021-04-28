SCAM ALERT: Callers pretending to be police, faking arrest warrant for money

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - We have information on a scam out of St. Joseph County, Michigan.

Police say scammers have created a fake name and number which makes it appear they are calling from a local police department.

The scammer may say there is a warrant out for your arrest, but that you can pay a fine in order to avoid criminal charges.

Police want to remind you that they will not call you and ask for payment over the phone, or tell you there is a warrant for your arrest.

They also want to remind you to never give out any personal information over the phone.

