Rainy evening for Michiana...

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - RAINY EVENING... Widespread rain and spotty thunderstorms this evening will give move of Michiana a nice rain. Southern areas have a better chance for flooding rains, and a tiny chance for severe weather. Rain likely again Thursday morning, then it dries out through most of the weekend. Chillier air for Thursday night and Friday, but milder again by Saturday afternoon. More rain, and maybe thunderstorms, early next week...

Tonight: Widespread rain and spotty thunderstorms early this evening. Chilly overnight with spotty showers. Low: 46, Wind: N 6-12

Thursday: Areas of rain through midday...maybe some sunshine later. High: 59, Wind: N 7-14

Thursday night: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low: 41

Friday: Becoming sunny, but staying cool. High: 55

