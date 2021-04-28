Portland ends 5-game skid with 3-point flurry at Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Anfernee Simons scored 27 points with a career-high nine 3-pointers and Damian Lillard added 23 to help Portland snap a five-game losing streak with a 133-112 rout at Indiana. Simons was 9 of 10 from beyond the arc, one short of Lillard’s single-game franchise record, as the Trail Blazers shot a season-high 57.1% from 3-point range. Malcolm Brogdon and Oshae Brissett each had 18 points for the Pacers, who had a three-game winning streak and a 31-year streak of winning records at home end. The Pacers are 11-18 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse this season with seven games remaining.

