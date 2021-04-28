Advertisement

Plymouth’s Dave Duncan retires after nearly 30 years with the program

During his entire tenure with the program, Duncan was apart of 4 NLC conference championships, 11 sectional, 2 regional, 2 semi state titles, and the state championship team in 2008.(WNDU)
By Megan Smedley
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - Congratulations are in order for longtime Plymouth girls basketball coach Dave Duncan.

Duncan is retiring after nearly 30 years with the program.

He worked his way up the ranks from Freshmen Coach to JV Coach to Assistant Varsity Coach before ultimately taking over the team in 2012.

An incredible run for Duncan. When he was the JV coach, he won 60 games, yes 60 in a row.

