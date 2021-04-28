Opponents of Indiana Enterprise Center Project release financial report

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Opponents of the Indiana Enterprise Center Project released a financial report indicating the costs of the industrial megaplex proposed for the New Carlisle area.

Members of the Open Space and Agricultural Alliance held a press conference this morning outside the County-City Building in South Bend.

They say the plans are based on a flawed model of economic development that has led St. Joseph County to waste nearly $10 million on the project, while driving up local taxes for little public benefit.

“This economic development model ignores the essential aim of economic development, which is to improve people’s lives. The overwhelming opposition to the IEC by New Carlisle, Olive Township, and county residents testifies to the misplaced objectives of the county planners,” says opponent Kathy Schuth.

The St. Joseph County Council approved a request to re-zone land for the project last September.

