No. 5 Irish defeat No. 7 Duke, 17-16, in ACC Quarters

By Notre Dame Athletics
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Maddie Howe scored four goals, including the game winner with 2:59 remaining, as #5 Notre Dame earned a thrilling 17-16 win over #7 Duke in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament on Wednesday afternoon at Dorrance Field.

With the victory, the Irish advance to take on North Carolina in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament this Friday, April 30 at noon ET. That matchup will be televised live on ACC Network.

Howe added an assist to earn a game-high five points while Madison Ahern (3G, A) and Jackie Wolak (G, 3A) earned four points each. Kasey Choma notched a hat trick and Andie Aldave netted two goals.

Savannah Buchanan, Erin McBride and Kathleen Roe rounded out the scoring for Notre Dame.

Deehan stopped eight shots, including a clutch save on a free-position shot with two minutes remaining to keep the Irish in front, to earn the victory in goal for Notre Dame.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Irish jumped out to a 5-1 lead on goals by Roe, Aldave, McBride, Wolak, and Howe in the opening 9:09 of play.

The sides traded goals before back-to-back tallies by Choma and Ahern put the Irish up 10-5 with 7:38 left in the half.

Aldave and Dorney each netted markers in the final 2:09 of the half to stake the Irish a 12-7 lead at the break.

Ahern restored a five-goal lead for Notre Dame and made it 14-9 with 25:15 remaining before Duke responded with six of the next seven goals to even it at 15-15 with 8:20 left.

Choma’s third put the Irish back in front with 5:55 to play, but the Blue Devils tied the game at 16-all at the 4:19 mark.

Howe’s fourth goal, a bouncer from a sharp angle with 2:59 remaining, put the Irish in front for good at 17-16.

Deehan preserved the Irish lead with a clutch save on a Duke free-position shot with exactly two minutes remaining. Notre Dame would go on to earn possession and run out the clock to secure the one-goal victory.

NOTABLE NUMBERS

  • Kasey Choma has scored 14 goals in her last three outings.
  • Maddie Howe has 10 points in her last two games and Wednesday marked her third four+ goal performance of the season.
  • Four different players netted at least two goals for Notre Dame, including Maddie Howe, Kasey Choma, Madison Ahern and Andie Aldave.
  • Jackie Wolak has collected three assists in each of her last two games.

UP NEXT

  • Notre Dame (9-5) meets top-ranked North Carolina in the ACC Semifinals on Friday (April 30) at noon ET.
  • That contest, and the entirety of the ACC Tournament, will be televised on the ACC Network.

