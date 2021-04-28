Advertisement

New sensory trail coming to Goshen

By Monica Murphy
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A new sensory trail is coming to Goshen to help those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

This is a community partnership between the City of Goshen and ADEC.

Goshen was one of 11 cities chosen to receive federal funding through the new Community Connections for People with Disabilities Grant Program.

The city received over $150,000.

“There are two different trail portions: the Millrace trail system right behind us. There’s another system that runs from Oakridge Park on the north side of town to Abshire Park on the east end of town,” said Aaron Sawatsky-Kingsley, Director of the Department of Environmental Resilience.

“We all know that being outside is the best therapy for anyone, so this is really an exciting thing for them...,” said Michelle McGuin, Vice President of ADEC.

“We know that the natural world soothes us, calms us, relieves our stress and brings our heart rates down,” said Sawatsky-Kingsley.

Before hitting the trail, people will be able to use an app on their phone that comes with several features and icons they can press, that tells them what they are looking for or what sounds they are hearing on the trail.

“Just to see it roll out and watch people with disabilities smile, and be able to do the same thing as others in the community at the same is really uplifting,” McGuin said.

Students at Goshen College will help develop the app.

This project should be completed by fall.

