LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka man is dead after he was hit by a car just before 9 Tuesday night in Clinton Township.

Police say 36-year-old Tierus Lucas was walking on U.S. 421 near County Road 870 South when he was hit by a car driven by 42-year-old Max Reimbold.

Lucas was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

