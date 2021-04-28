Advertisement

Michigan restaurant owner fights to reopen

HOLLAND, Mich. (WNDU) - The owner of a pizzeria in Holland, Michigan is fighting to reopen her restaurant after being arrested for allegedly violating COVID-19 regulations.

Marlena Pavlos-Hackney is now filing for a new hearing, asking for more time to prepare.

She’s also requesting a refund of $15,000 paid in fines, for the judge to void a contempt of court finding and the ability to reopen Marlena’s Bistro and Pizzeria.

In January, the Michigan Health Department suspended her food license, citing a failure to comply with mask-wearing, social-distancing and capacity restrictions.

According to court documents, the business stayed open for nearly two more months, serving customers without a license.

