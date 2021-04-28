Advertisement

Merzlikins shuts out Red Wings, Blue Jackets win in shootout

Greiss had 33 saves for the Red Wings.
Columbus Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins, left, makes a save against Detroit Red Wings' Jakub...
Columbus Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins, left, makes a save against Detroit Red Wings' Jakub Vrana during overtime in an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. The Blue Jackets won 1-0 in a shootout. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)(Jay LaPrete | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Patrik Laine and Oliver Bjorkstrand scored in a shootout and the Columbus Blue Jackets snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 1-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Laine deked Thomas Greiss and beat him between the pads to lead off. Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins denied Jakub Vrana and Adam Erne before Bjorkstrand sealed the win. Merzlikins, who had 41 saves and made two great stops in the waning seconds of the overtime period, got his second shutout of the season and seventh of his career. Greiss had 33 saves for the Red Wings.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Matthew J. Cramer II
UPDATE: Police arrest suspect in Fort Wayne Homicide investigation
Plymouth mom asking for help finding teen daughte
Plymouth mom asking for help finding pregnant teen daughter
An Elkhart woman died in a crash Monday morning in Cass County.
Elkhart woman dies in crash
The five-year-old has been rushed to the hospital for treatment. Police say he has...
Police investigating shooting of 5-year-old in Elkhart
Mishawaka Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the 300 block of...
Police investigating shots fired in Mishawaka

Latest News

Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) follows the flight of a home run in the...
Acuña hits long HR as Anderson, Braves shut down Cubs 5-0
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) looks to pass the ball past Indiana Pacers...
Portland ends 5-game skid with 3-point flurry at Indiana
Notre Dame celebrates 8-7 victory over Valparaiso on April 27, 2021.
No. 6 Notre Dame outlasts Valparaiso 8-7
Penn High School freshman Lily Christianson swims at practice.
Penn High School’s Lily Christianson qualifies for Olympic Trials