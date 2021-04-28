Advertisement

Medical Moment: Saving Steve’s leg...twice

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dramatic improvements in technology are allowing an orthopedic specialist to rebuild this man’s leg.

Coming up, more on the procedure that has this husband and father back on his feet.

This year, about 3,600 people will be diagnosed with bone cancer.

In the past, patients faced amputation.

But Martie Salt has more on improvements that have saved a man’s leg twice now.

Dr. Finn says Steve’s original implant lasted 15 or 20 years longer than anticipated.

Most of the early limb implants became worn out or failed before 15 years.

The new device should last for the rest of Steve’s life.

