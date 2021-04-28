Liam Eichenberg says he doesn’t need a lot of development, is ready for NFL Draft

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Liam Eichenberg is more than ready for his chance to show what he can do and he wants to continue the recent success that Notre Dame O-Line alums have had in the NFL.

Eichenberg is projected to be a second-round draft pick but some mock drafts have him sneaking in as a late first-rounder.

After a successful pro day, Eichenberg tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in April and had to miss the early medical evaluations in Indianapolis.

Eichenberg says he’s had a lot of interviews with possible NFL teams... so many that he doesn’t know how many he’s talked to.

No matter where he lands, the consensus All-American wants his new team to know, he’s ready for the next level.

“The biggest selling point for me is I think I’m consistent,” Eichenberg said. “I think I’m a guy you can plug in and play right now. I’m not a guy that needs a lot of development. I think I’ve been coached well when it comes to my technique and my fundamentals very well. a lot of people knock me for athleticism. I’m an offensive lineman, I’m not running a route or anything, so I guess it’s a little bit different. But I think I’m a guy that can go in there, get to the NFL, and play right away.”

Eichenberg has also been talking with former Domers Sam Mustipher, Alex Bars and Quenton Nelson for advice on what to expect.

The first round of the NFL draft gets underway Thursday from Cleveland at 8 p.m. on ABC.

