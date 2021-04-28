Advertisement

Lawmakers preview President Biden’s speech to a joint session of Congress

President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver a speech to a joint session of Congress on April 28.
By Gray DC Newsroom
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden will give his first speech to a Joint Session of Congress Wednesday evening.

Ahead of the president’s speech, the Gray Television Washington News Bureau team caught up with lawmakers from across the country to get their take on how the country as going as President Biden approaches his first 100 days in office.

You can watch clips from their interviews in the video carousel above.

