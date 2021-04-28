Lake Michigan College hosting drive-in/drive-thru graduation
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Lake Michigan College graduates will celebrate this year’s commencement with a combined drive-in/drive-thru ceremony.
It will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday in parking lot 2 behind the Hanson Technology Center on the college’s Benton Harbor campus.
Graduates and their guests can watch both live and pre-recorded segments from their cars.
Large screens will be set up for viewing, and sound will be broadcast on a sound system and over FM radio.
The event also will be broadcast live on the college’s YouTube channel.
Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.