Lake Michigan College hosting drive-in/drive-thru graduation

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Apr. 28, 2021
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Lake Michigan College graduates will celebrate this year’s commencement with a combined drive-in/drive-thru ceremony.

It will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday in parking lot 2 behind the Hanson Technology Center on the college’s Benton Harbor campus.

Graduates and their guests can watch both live and pre-recorded segments from their cars.

Large screens will be set up for viewing, and sound will be broadcast on a sound system and over FM radio.

The event also will be broadcast live on the college’s YouTube channel.

