Kysre Gondrezick starts training camp with Indiana Fever

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Kysre Gondrezick has started training camp for the Indiana Fever.

The Benton Harbor grad is jumping right in after being selected fourth overall in the WNBA Draft nearly two weeks ago.

Gondrezick says head coach Marianne Stanley isn’t worried about her at all and knows that it’s an adjustment at the pro level.

After a whirlwind 13 days, Gondrezick says it still hasn’t sunk in yet.

“It still hasn’t hit me yet,” Gondrezick said. “I’m just kind of I don’t want to say going through the motions but just showing up and doing the best that I can in my given situation. I don’t know when it will hit me. But I don’t know, I’m just present. That’s the best word that I can say. I’m just trying to enjoy the experience day by day.”

It’s a quick training camp for Kysre and the Fever. Their first game is in just two and a half weeks against the New York Liberty.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.