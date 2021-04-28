Irish running back Kyren Williams hopes to improve as a pass catcher in 2021

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Last year, the Notre Dame football team had just one spring practice. After just that one practice in spring, Irish running back Kyren Williams was still able to break out.

In his first season seeing significant action, Williams ran for 1,125 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2020.

In 2021, Williams has 13 spring practices under his belt.

This spring, Williams has worked on his versatility. The coaching staff wants to utilize Williams in the offense more as a pass catcher. Williams says he’s been working hard to add that to his game.

“I think it gives me an ability to showcase who I am as a player because I’m not just a running back,” Williams said. “I consider myself as an athlete, really just a ball player. I can play outside, inside, me and Chris [Tyree] can split it. I feel like with that ability allows me to be out there and it doesn’t allow teams to key on just one person. It allows us to open the field up and playbook up as well. This spring it’s been really fun to get back into the grove of being a wide receiver and playing in the slot again. I know what the work load looks like. I know what has to be done every day to be who I want to be. I am going to keep going forward with this challenge and get to where I want to be.”

Williams and the Irish will be at Notre Dame Stadium this Saturday for the Blue-Gold game.

The spring game gets started at 12:30 PM on Peacock.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.