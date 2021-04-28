Indiana state health officials give update on vaccines and pandemic

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Indiana health leaders gave an update to Hoosiers on the state’s efforts to get people vaccinated and get through the pandemic.

16 News Now tells us what you need to know from the update.

The big message state health commissioner Dr. Kristina Box got across from the start is the push to keep getting Hoosiers vaccinated.

Roughly 1.8 million Hoosiers are fully vaccinated, about a third of people eligible to get the vaccine.

Dr. Box says new, real-world data shows fully vaccinated people have a 90% decrease in getting infected with the virus and a 99% decrease in getting severely ill.

The state identified nearly 1,100 variant cases across four different variant strains.

The strain originating in the UK is the dominant one among them.

Dr. Box says it’s more important than ever to get vaccinated as more variant cases are identified in the Hoosier state.

“You can go online to make an appointment at ourshot.id.gov or you can just walk in. We don’t want anyone to miss the opportunity to get the vaccine so we’ve asked all our clinics to administer the vaccine to anyone who walks in,” she said.

The state’s chief medical officer said they’re pushing to vaccinate more young people.

She broke down vaccination rates by age group and showed how big a difference there is between younger and older populations.

Age groups of people 50+ are all at least halfway to full vaccination.

However, those under the age of 50 still have a ways to go.

40-49-year-olds are at 41% vaccinated.

30-39-year-olds at just 34%.

The 20-year-old age group is at just 28%.

Dr. Linday Weaver says their seeing the biggest increase in cases among those younger and less vaccinated populations.

“Our statewide hospital census has increased by 50% since the end of March. Since that time we’ve seen 27,000 new Covid cases in the state. The vast, vast, majority of those cases were people who were not vaccinated,” said Indiana’s chief medical officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver.

The statewide county metric map shows most of the state in the blue.

However, there are still seven in the orange and several more in the yellow.

Five of those seven orange counties are in northern Indiana.

Three of those are in Michiana.

State health officials say the increases in cases in Michigan could be one of the reasons northern counties are seeing more Covid activity.

“I would probably tend to lean toward the fact that we know that Michigan has had a significantly high proportion of the B117 variant, probably the highest in the nation, and that is one of the most transmissible strains that there is. The virus does not respect state lines. It doesn’t respect county or zip code lines. I’m sure that that’s very much contributing,” Dr Box said.

The Elkhart County Health Department will have Moderna vaccines available at a walk-in clinic happening this Friday from 4:30 P.M.-7:00 P.M. at the Concord Event Center.

