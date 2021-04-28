Advertisement

HealthLinc hosts COVID vaccine clinic in South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - HealthLinc hosted a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Century Center.

The clinic was from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and was for anyone over the age of 18.

People received the single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine, so they do not need to go back for a second dose.

“The J&J we had it on hold, but it was now released and able to use. It’s easier to get one shot into somebody versus two and having to come back. It’s accessible. Once they receive their vaccine today in two weeks, they will have to immune that is needed,” says Stacy O’Donnell, site operations director.

If you still need to schedule an appointment you can head to ourshot.in.gov or call 211.

