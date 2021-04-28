Advertisement

Fort Wayne murder suspect arrested in Lakeville

Matthew J. Cramer II was the suspect arrested in Lakeville.
Matthew J. Cramer II was the suspect arrested in Lakeville.(Fort Wayne Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKEVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - New and disturbing information involving a homicide investigation, with a local connection.

55-year-old Shane Nguyen was murdered over the weekend in Fort Wayne.

Three suspects have been arrested.

We’re learning one of them asked the victim for a ride from Elkhart back to Fort Wayne Sunday.

Police saw a van connected to the victim and tried to stop it, leading to a chase.

After crashing, 21-year-old Matthew Cramer, 20-year-old Jacob Carreon-Hamilton, and 20-year-old Cody Clements ran from officers.

While searching the van, officers found trash bags with dismembered body parts inside.

They also found receipts for tarps, a hacksaw, blades, a plastic tube, two shovels, even a large knife from stores in Goshen.

Police then searched a storage unit and found items belonging to the victim.

Police arrested Cramer on Monday in Lakeville. He admitted to the crime.

He’s facing multiple charges, including murder.

