First Alert Forecast: Warm with Scattered Thunderstorms Wednesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

WEDNESDAY: Staring off the day warm with the chance for some showers through late morning. Highs will reach into the middle 70s by the early afternoon inland. Meanwhile along the lakeshore temperatures will be in the 50s for most places. The scattered thunderstorms are possible after lunch time. Increasing chance of a shower or thunderstorm late in the day as the system approaches. High of 74.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Winds flip out of the Northwest, so things begin to cool off. We remain under cloud cover as the next batch of showers and thunderstorms rolls in after midnight. This lasts into the early morning hours. Rain could be heavy at times. Low of 50.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder during the morning with more rain likely, heavy at times, in the afternoon. Rain showers begin to taper off by the evening commute. Rainfall could exceed a half inch in most locations. Highs will fall as cooler air moves in. High of 61.

FIRDAY: The sun returns as we dry out to end the week. The northwest breeze keeps things on the cool side with highs only into the upper 50s throughout the day. High of 57.

LONG RANGE: The sunshine continues with some clouds returning as the weekend gets underway. The weekend remains rain free with the afternoon highs gradually warming back up to the lower 70s by Sunday. More chances for rain come back into the forecast for the middle of next week.

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, April 27th, 2021

Tuesday’s High: 85 (Daily High Temp Record)

Tuesday’s Low: 57

Precipitation: 0.00″

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.