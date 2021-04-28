Advertisement

Connecticut is 6th state to end religious vaccine exemption

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2021
(AP) - Gov. Ned Lamont has signed a bill into law that ends Connecticut’s long-standing religious exemption from childhood immunization requirements for schools and day care facilities.

A spokesman says the Democratic governor signed the legislation Wednesday without any ceremony.

The action came hours after the Democratic-controlled Senate passed the bill late Tuesday night.

Thousands of opponents rallied outside the state Capitol, arguing the legislation infringes on their religious liberties and parental rights.

Proponents say the new law, which grandfathers existing exemptions, is needed given a slow and steady increase in requests to be shielded from required vaccinations.

