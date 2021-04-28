Advertisement

Colts exercise 5th-year option on star guard Quenton Nelson

Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) runs downfield to block during an NFL football...
Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) runs downfield to block during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Indianapolis in this Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, file photo. In a move surprising no one, the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, exercised the fifth-year option on perennial All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson’s rookie contract. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger, File)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - In a move surprising no one, the Indianapolis Colts exercised the fifth-year option on perennial All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson’s rookie contract.

Nelson, the Colts’ first-round selection (sixth overall) in the 2018 draft, has started all 48 regular-season games and three postseason games at left guard.

He’s been voted an All-Pro in all three seasons - the first offensive lineman and the fifth player since the 1970 merger to be so honored.

The others were Barry Sanders, Keith Jackson, Lawrence Taylor and Earl Campbell.

4/28/2021 4:31:16 PM (GMT -4:00)

