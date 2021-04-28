Advertisement

Acuña hits long HR as Anderson, Braves shut down Cubs 5-0

The drive traveled 481 feet and landed near the top of the seats in left-center field.
Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) follows the flight of a home run in the...
Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) follows the flight of a home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) - Ian Anderson allowed one hit in seven innings, Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a long home run and the Atlanta Braves beat the skidding Chicago Cubs 5-0. Anderson won his second consecutive start, after throwing 6 2/3 shutout innings in a 4-1 win at Yankee Stadium. He walked only one Cubs batter and struck out eight. With one out in the fifth, Acuña connected on a belt-high fastball from Trevor Williams to snap a scoreless tie. The drive traveled 481 feet and landed near the top of the seats in left-center field.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

