Vaccine Tracker: Elkhart County updates and hearing from Rep. Walorski

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On this edition of the Vaccine Tracker we are hearing from US Representative Jackie Walorski on the millions of Americans missing their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. We’re also hearing from the Elkhart County Health Department on the latest updates on their vaccination effort.

First, here is a look at the progress over the past month in Michiana. This is the percentage of people fully vaccinated out of our 12 county area:

Fully vaccinated percentage for all Michiana counties combined. (WNDU)

We continue to trend in a positive direction, but we are seeing a bit of a slowdown in the vaccination effort. Elkhart County reports 80% of their appointments are getting filled this week. Health officials expect that to drop to 50% at the start of May.

This slowdown may not be ideal, but the Elkhart County Health Department says it provides them an opportunity to take a breath, not be overwhelmed, and begin pivoting to more community outreach to fight vaccine hesitancy.

“So today, we were able to do a mobile clinic to go to a factory and offer the vaccination to that factory. We will do that more and more. If we have businesses in the community interested in the health department coming to them give us a call, we will kind of give you the details on what we can do for you. We want to get out into the community and spread this vaccine around,” Dr. Bethany Wait says. She is the Health Officer for the Elkhart County Health Department.

Dr. Wait also mentioned that there could be plans coming down the line from the state in order to bring vaccines into schools. She says first a vaccine will need to be approved for ages 12 and up first before that could happen. At that time the state would then reach out to schools to begin planning. It is important to note that this is not set in stone at this time, but just an idea with some light planning.

Getting not just students, but adults vaccinated as well is one of the keys to keeping students in school.

“Elkhart Community Schools has upwards of 300 individuals that are in quarantine right now. Our other school districts have higher quarantine rates too. So your children are at home and they’re not at school, that’s why you need to get the vaccine. Hopefully in the near future, in the next couple of months, Pfizer will likely open it up to 12 year olds and above,” Dr Wait says.

On another angle of the vaccine front, US Congresswoman Jackie Walorski gave her opinion on the 5 million Americans who still need to get their second dose of the vaccine. She says getting a vaccine is a personal choice but if you have questions you need to contact your doctor.

“Get this behind us and get us back to normal doing what we do. So I would tell people I don’t think people trust anybody more than their local doctor, call your local doctor and see what the best situation is for you but the more immunity we can foster together the quicker we’re going to be able to go forward,” Rep. Walorski says.

We’ll continue to keep an eye on the vaccination rollout, and I want to hear from you. Email me at zach.horner@wndu.com or find me on Facebook and send a message if you have an issue or idea of something we can dig into on the Vaccine Tracker.

