Three people arrested in connection to Michigan City shooting investigation

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 19-year-old and two 17-year-olds were taken into custody after a shooting took place over the weekend in Michigan City.

On Saturday, Michigan City police received a call about several shots being fired in the 500 block of West 10th Street, where one of the houses was hit by gunfire.

After interviewing multiple witnesses, police found a video surveillance camera in the area to use for information in their investigation.

According to police, 19-year-old Br’yon Mitchell was standing in the area when a passenger in a silver Pontiac Grand Prix was firing shots at him. Mitchell did not get hit by gunfire, but the residence behind him did.

In the surveillance video police saw Mitchell go upstairs into an apartment, where they saw two 17-year-olds leave that same apartment while carrying handguns.

All three were located during the investigation.

Mitchell and one of the 17-year-olds was arrested on warrants for a robbery that took place back on March 18. The other 17-year-old juvenile was arrested for dangerous possession of a firearm.

Mitchell’s first court appearance is set for April 27.

