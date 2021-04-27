The Beacon hosting Second Chance job fair Thursday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Thursday is nationwide Day of Second Chances---The Beacon is hosting a job fair for those facing employment barriers due to recent incarceration.

The event will be held at The Beacon Gym in South Bend from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. this Thursday.

Those returning to society after prison face barriers to employment, and this event is meant to help them with the resources and opportunities to be successful.

Fifteen employers have also partnered with rideshare services to offer free rides to and from the job fair, as well as provide meals, free childcare and coaching to build relationships.

