St. Joseph County leaf pickup program approved

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A three-year contract for leaf pickup was unanimously approved this morning by the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners.

Before the county approved its leaf pickup program, it was asked to participate in a program set up by a coalition of subdivisions in the eastern part of the county.

“The county would have no obligation to directly pay for the leaf collection. The county would provide however, free of charge, strategically placed areas in the county especially in very high lead density areas where leaves can be dumped by county residents or their contractor,” says Tim Woods of the Knollwood Homeowners’ Association.

“We can certainly try but that’s one of the challenges of this program is where to dump the leaves, how to dispose of them, that’s one of the reasons why the county it was difficult for us to internally do this because there aren’t good options as to where you dispose of leaves,” says Andrew Kostielney, St. Joseph County Commissioner.

The sign-up period for the county’s leaf pickup program starts on June 1.

