Advertisement

Rep. Walorski touches on Indiana labor shortage

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ind. (WNDU) - Although the economy continues to recover from the ongoing pandemic, the U.S. is experiencing a labor shortage.

And it’s being felt right here in Michiana.

But Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski says there are plenty of jobs available right now.

That’s why she introduced a bill that will pay people to go back to work.

She touched on it during an interview this morning with 16 News Now.

“$1200 bonus if you go back before the end of July, get back into the productive, successful, build your American dream in this country, get people off the sidelines back in the workforce,” Walorski says.

“At this point with this administration, we’ve gotta change the policy. We can’t just keep pumping money into an economy and not targeting it and not giving people alternatives.”

Walorski says she’s also telling people to contact her office if they know any other ways to get people back to work, and she’ll drop the bill at the federal level if it’s a plan that could work.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plymouth mom asking for help finding teen daughte
Plymouth mom asking for help finding pregnant teen daughter
Matthew J. Cramer II
UPDATE: Police arrest suspect in Fort Wayne Homicide investigation
An Elkhart woman died in a crash Monday morning in Cass County.
Elkhart woman dies in crash
Mishawaka Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the 300 block of...
Police investigating shots fired in Mishawaka
Michigan City man found guilty in double drug overdose trial.
Michigan City man found guilty in double fatal overdose deaths

Latest News

Generic Vaccine Pic
Vaccine Tracker: Elkhart County updates and hearing from Rep. Walorski
Supporters are on a $30 million mission to make dramatic improvements at the Morris Performing...
Morris Performing Arts Center announces $30 million campaign
Identical twins have a lot in common, but there’s one thing both of these women would have...
Medical Moment: Twin breast cancer
The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine is set to make its way to students 16 and older at North...
COVID-19 vaccine clinic for students & residents coming to North Judson-San Pierre Schools Friday