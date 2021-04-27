Rep. Walorski touches on Indiana labor shortage

Ind. (WNDU) - Although the economy continues to recover from the ongoing pandemic, the U.S. is experiencing a labor shortage.

And it’s being felt right here in Michiana.

But Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski says there are plenty of jobs available right now.

That’s why she introduced a bill that will pay people to go back to work.

She touched on it during an interview this morning with 16 News Now.

“$1200 bonus if you go back before the end of July, get back into the productive, successful, build your American dream in this country, get people off the sidelines back in the workforce,” Walorski says.

“At this point with this administration, we’ve gotta change the policy. We can’t just keep pumping money into an economy and not targeting it and not giving people alternatives.”

Walorski says she’s also telling people to contact her office if they know any other ways to get people back to work, and she’ll drop the bill at the federal level if it’s a plan that could work.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.