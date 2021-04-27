Advertisement

Police investigating child shooting victim

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart police investigating the shooting of a 5-year-old boy in the 1300 block of Wildflower Street.

The original call they got was that the gun was accidentally fired, and the boy was shot in the chest.

The five-year-old has been rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Police say he has life-threatening injuries.

We have a reporter at the scene right now, and will keep you updated as we learn more information.

