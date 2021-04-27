Penn High School’s Lily Christianson qualifies for Olympic Trials

PENN TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WNDU) - Penn High School freshman Lily Christianson is not old enough to drive a car. She is only 15 years old.

However, there is still a possibility this high school freshman will compete with the world’s best at the 2020 Olympics.

I love swimming,” Christianson said. “I love the people. I love the environment. I just love it. It’s always fun.”

Christianson doesn’t just love swimming. She’s a dominant force in the water.

“I am really competitive so I guess that really helps,” Christianson said.

Christianson is so competitive, that she will be competing with some of the country’s best. Christianson qualified for the Olympic trials in June after finishing the 50 freestyle in 25.83 seconds at the Team USA Olympic Qualifiers in Elkhart in March. She beat the time to qualify for the trials by .16 seconds.

“It’s always been such a goal of mine and a dream of mine,” Christianson said.

That dream - to swim at the Olympics. Christianson is one step closer to that goal. The work is only beginning to ramp up for the Penn High School freshman.

“I’ll definitely work out both in the pool and out of the pool,” Christianson said. “My goal is just to experience it and have fun.”

Swimming in the Olympic trials is an experience Christianson’s Irish aquatics swim coach Matt Dorsch says she is ready for.

“There’s lots of stepping stones throughout a career and this is another one,” Dorsch said. “She’ll be one of the younger swimmers when she goes to Olympic trials and it’s kind of that first experience with the hope that each time she gets back to a level like this that she improves each time.”

The 15-year-old is already a state champ in the 50 freestyle as just a freshman, and Penn head swim coach Jess Preston knows Christianson has what it takes to qualify for the Olympics.

“I rank Lily probably in the top 1 or 2 percent of all athletes I have ever been around as far as competitiveness,” Preston said. “She’s extremely competitive.”

She’s competitive enough that maybe, just maybe, Christianson will be swimming in front of the world at the Olympics this summer in Tokyo.

“I just think it would be awesome,” Christianson said. “It is one of my goals so, if it does happen, that would be pretty awesome.”

Christianson will have a month of training before the Olympic Trials begin in Mid-June in Omaha, Nebraska.

