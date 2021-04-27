Advertisement

Notre Dame’s Alexis Holloway named ACC Pitcher of the Week

Notre Dame's Alexis Holloway pitches during an NCAA softball game against Virginia on Saturday,...
Notre Dame's Alexis Holloway pitches during an NCAA softball game against Virginia on Saturday, April 17, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)(Rob Franklin | AP)
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (Notre Dame Athletics) - Notre Dame senior pitcher Alexis Holloway has been named ACC Pitcher of the Week for the second time in her career after two complete-game performances in the sweep of #15/13 Virginia Tech. On the weekend, Holloway allowed just two earned runs through 16.0 innings for a 0.88 ERA, while throwing 11 strikeouts.

Holloway, an aerospace engineering major, pitched the series-opening 2-1 complete game at Virginia Tech, returning the next day, just 19 hours later to pitch the full 9.0 innings of the 4-3 win over the Hokies. Holloway was dominant in the circle, outdueling one of the top-ranked pitching staffs in the ACC along with fellow Irish pitcher Payton Tidd.

Holloway also made a difference in the batter’s box, as she scored the tying run in the 4-3, nine-inning game on April 24, sending a solo home run off one of the ACC’s top-ranked pitchers, Keely Rochard, in the seventh inning to force extras. Holloway held the Hokies off the board in two extra innings, while the deciding run came on a solo home run in the top of the ninth from senior Sarah Genz.

The senior also earned ACC Pitcher of the Week honors as a freshman in March of 2018.

Holloway and the Irish will next take the field Saturday, May 1, hosting Charlotte for a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. ET.

