Notre Dame’s Alexis Holloway named ACC Pitcher of the Week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (Notre Dame Athletics) - Notre Dame senior pitcher Alexis Holloway has been named ACC Pitcher of the Week for the second time in her career after two complete-game performances in the sweep of #15/13 Virginia Tech. On the weekend, Holloway allowed just two earned runs through 16.0 innings for a 0.88 ERA, while throwing 11 strikeouts.

Holloway, an aerospace engineering major, pitched the series-opening 2-1 complete game at Virginia Tech, returning the next day, just 19 hours later to pitch the full 9.0 innings of the 4-3 win over the Hokies. Holloway was dominant in the circle, outdueling one of the top-ranked pitching staffs in the ACC along with fellow Irish pitcher Payton Tidd.

Holloway also made a difference in the batter’s box, as she scored the tying run in the 4-3, nine-inning game on April 24, sending a solo home run off one of the ACC’s top-ranked pitchers, Keely Rochard, in the seventh inning to force extras. Holloway held the Hokies off the board in two extra innings, while the deciding run came on a solo home run in the top of the ninth from senior Sarah Genz.

The senior also earned ACC Pitcher of the Week honors as a freshman in March of 2018.

Holloway and the Irish will next take the field Saturday, May 1, hosting Charlotte for a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. ET.