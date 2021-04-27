Niles City Council approves cannabis and music festival

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The Niles City Council has approved a cannabis and music festival in the city this summer.

16 News Now reporter Carly Miller breaks down the details of the festival.

With a 6 to 2 vote, a cannabis and music festival has been approved by the Niles City Council after adjustments made to the initial proposal.

“Several recommendations were made to the event organizers. It went before all of our city staff,” City of Niles Mayor Nick Shelton said.

Key differences in the approved plan include it being a 1-day event at the end of July limited to 500 people with tickets purchased ahead of time. There will only be local bands and vendors, and the organizers are responsible for things like security staff and any expenses related to the festival.

“Much scaled-back from the original plan. This would be a trial run for a larger event that the organizers are considering for this fall,” City of Niles Community Development Director Sanya Vitale said.

The festival will be at Riverfront Park South, and there will be no parking allowed along the roadways. Temporary fencing will be put up around the perimeter of the festival, and it will last from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“Niles is a small community. We are only five and a half square miles big. We’re just north of the Indiana border. We want to be very respectful of our constituents and the folks that live here,” Vitale said.

After the widespread attention that the initial proposal received, organizers settled on this plan for the first festival of its kind in the state.

“To see how this would work in Southwest Michigan as a one-day event from the get-go, versus trying to do a large two-day event which would draw literally thousands of people from the region,” Vitale said.

