Advertisement

Niles City Council approves cannabis and music festival

By Carly Miller
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The Niles City Council has approved a cannabis and music festival in the city this summer.

16 News Now reporter Carly Miller breaks down the details of the festival.

With a 6 to 2 vote, a cannabis and music festival has been approved by the Niles City Council after adjustments made to the initial proposal.

“Several recommendations were made to the event organizers. It went before all of our city staff,” City of Niles Mayor Nick Shelton said.

Key differences in the approved plan include it being a 1-day event at the end of July limited to 500 people with tickets purchased ahead of time. There will only be local bands and vendors, and the organizers are responsible for things like security staff and any expenses related to the festival.

“Much scaled-back from the original plan. This would be a trial run for a larger event that the organizers are considering for this fall,” City of Niles Community Development Director Sanya Vitale said.

The festival will be at Riverfront Park South, and there will be no parking allowed along the roadways. Temporary fencing will be put up around the perimeter of the festival, and it will last from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“Niles is a small community. We are only five and a half square miles big. We’re just north of the Indiana border. We want to be very respectful of our constituents and the folks that live here,” Vitale said.

After the widespread attention that the initial proposal received, organizers settled on this plan for the first festival of its kind in the state.

“To see how this would work in Southwest Michigan as a one-day event from the get-go, versus trying to do a large two-day event which would draw literally thousands of people from the region,” Vitale said.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plymouth mom asking for help finding teen daughte
Plymouth mom asking for help finding pregnant teen daughter
Matthew J. Cramer II
UPDATE: Police arrest suspect in Fort Wayne Homicide investigation
Mishawaka Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the 300 block of...
Police investigating shots fired in Mishawaka
An Elkhart woman died in a crash Monday morning in Cass County.
Elkhart woman dies in crash
The community of New Carlisle is mourning the death of 6-year-old Grace Ross, who was found...
GRAPHIC: New details released in the death of 6-year-old Grace Ross

Latest News

Michigan City man found guilty in double drug overdose trial.
Michigan City man found guilty in double fatal overdose deaths
Irish ready for rematch with Valparaiso
Irish ready for rematch with Valparaiso
Niles Cannabis Festival
Niles Cannabis Festival - clipped version
South Bend kicks off the 3-year 'Rebuilding Our Streets' plan.
South Bend city street repairs project kicks off